Overview of Dr. Chaim Colen, MD

Dr. Chaim Colen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Colen works at McLaren Northern Michigan Neurosciences in Petoskey, MI with other offices in St Clr Shores, MI, West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.