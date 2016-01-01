Dr. Levine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaim Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Chaim Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Maimonides Medical Center421 Ocean Pkwy Ste C, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 282-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chaim Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1962442863
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Levine has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
