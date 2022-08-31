Overview

Dr. Chaim Mandelbaum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mandelbaum works at CPM MAIN OFFICE in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

