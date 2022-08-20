Dr. Chaitali Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaitali Nangia, MD
Dr. Chaitali Nangia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Hoag Health Center16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 764-5347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valentina Dalili-shoaie M.d. Inc.1 Hoag Dr Bldg 41, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My original oncologist didn't explain diagnosis, treatment or concerns. In fact, he didn't review my results and charts prior to walking in. I felt like a number on a chart. Went to Dr. Nangia for a consult and was blown away... She knew my case and was ready to listen and explain. Each question was patiently answered in a clear manner. The entire staff is welcoming and ready to help. During chemo, I was checked on and ensured everything was on track. Thank you for being there for a first time and hopefully never again patient.
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Nangia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nangia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nangia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nangia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.