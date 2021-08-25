Dr. Chaitanya Mudgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaitanya Mudgal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chaitanya Mudgal, MD
Dr. Chaitanya Mudgal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Mudgal works at
Dr. Mudgal's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-3945Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Primary Health Servics Inc40 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (617) 726-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding attention and care. Thorough explanation of x-rays and follow up. Excellent hand surgery resident performed initial assessment and exam.
About Dr. Chaitanya Mudgal, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265413926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudgal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudgal works at
Dr. Mudgal has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudgal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.