Dr. Chaitanya Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chaitanya Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps|Hahnemann University Hospital
Cyfair Heart and Vascular Center11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 125, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing Dr.Shah explained the condition in detail and we discussed where we went from here. Listened attentively to my questions and and answered them thoroughly. Amazing doctor!!
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Allegheny University Hosps|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
