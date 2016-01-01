Overview

Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Channappa works at Housecall Physicians LLC in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Anxiety and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.