Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Locations
Housecall Physicians LLC31 Home Depot Dr Pmb 283, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (774) 343-2432
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chaitra Channappa, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457508079
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
Dr. Channappa has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, Anxiety and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Channappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
