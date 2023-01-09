Overview of Dr. Chaitu Malempati, DO

Dr. Chaitu Malempati, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Malempati works at Medical Center Orthopaedics in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.