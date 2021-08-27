Dr. Chakradhar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chakradhar Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Chakradhar Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 202, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7111
-
2
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Laboratory300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy really cares about his patients. He keeps in close contact when one is having a problem. I had a difficult condition to diagnosis but he didn't give up and solved my problem. He is very congenial and you can tell he cares by the way he talks to you and give you such thorough attention that you may feel you are his only patient. One in a million. His staff is available, congenial and professionally schooled to provide communication to Dr. Reddy.
About Dr. Chakradhar Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548360332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, Hernia and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.