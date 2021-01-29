Dr. Ranganathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD
Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Ranganathan's Office Locations
Macomb Neurology Associates PC27427 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 756-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
With multiple health issues and having to see several different doctors, this doctor is not only very knowledgeable, He actually took the time to make sure he understood what I was coming to see him for and actually took time to evaluate me, do testing and treat me and explained every thing including options. Unlike other doctors that just passed me off to another doctor, he takes his time and makes sure you have everything you need before leaving.
About Dr. Chakrapani Ranganathan, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Tamil
- 1194709584
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Epilepsy, Neurocritical Care and Neurology
