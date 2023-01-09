Overview

Dr. Challa Ajit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Ajit works at Springfield Gastroenterology in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.