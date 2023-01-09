Dr. Challa Ajit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Challa Ajit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Challa Ajit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Springfield Gastroenterology2355 Derr Rd Ste A, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 629-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. Very caring and thorough
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Main Line Hospitals-Lankenau
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ajit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
