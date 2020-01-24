Dr. Chaman Sohal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaman Sohal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaman Sohal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Sohal works at
Locations
-
1
Apc Physicians P.l.l.c.6742 Park Ave, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 359-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohal?
Dr Sohal save my life 9 years ago.I will always be grateful to him.
About Dr. Chaman Sohal, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699758920
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Snowdon Hosp
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohal works at
Dr. Sohal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohal speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.