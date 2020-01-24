Overview

Dr. Chaman Sohal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Sohal works at APC Physicians in Allen Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.