Dr. Chaminda Jayanetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayanetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaminda Jayanetti, MD
Overview of Dr. Chaminda Jayanetti, MD
Dr. Chaminda Jayanetti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Jayanetti works at
Dr. Jayanetti's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Vascular Surgery6200 Sunset Dr Ste 505, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 668-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jayanetti?
Always a pleasure to see Dr Jayanetti! Great Doctor!
About Dr. Chaminda Jayanetti, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Singhalese and Spanish
- 1316052228
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayanetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayanetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayanetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jayanetti works at
Dr. Jayanetti has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayanetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jayanetti speaks Singhalese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayanetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayanetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayanetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayanetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.