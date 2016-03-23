Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Chan Kim, MD
Dr. Chan Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Chan H Kim, MD14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 320, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 696-2622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice Doctor.. Only needed one visit. Receptionist friendly.
About Dr. Chan Kim, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1336221969
Education & Certifications
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
