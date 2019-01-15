Dr. Chan Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chan Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chan Park, MD
Dr. Chan Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-6167
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Overall great doctor very positive attitude
About Dr. Chan Park, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
