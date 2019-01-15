Overview of Dr. Chan Park, MD

Dr. Chan Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Rutgers- NJMS Dept. of Ear, Nose, and Throat-Head and Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.