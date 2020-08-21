Dr. Chana Zablocki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zablocki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chana Zablocki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chana Zablocki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zablocki works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 250 2nd St # 2, Elizabethport, NJ 07206 Directions (908) 355-4459
-
3
Union Family Health171 Elmora Ave # 3, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 289-2239
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zablocki?
I had first appointment with Dr Zablocki today in Berkeley Heights. She took a lot of time with me answered all my questions. Very kind. I am so happy to have found her, I feel in good hands. Her assistant Marilyn is a gem as well. I felt so comfortable with them like I have been seeing them for years
About Dr. Chana Zablocki, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1760633556
Education & Certifications
- Jfk Family Practice
- Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zablocki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zablocki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zablocki works at
Dr. Zablocki speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zablocki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zablocki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zablocki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zablocki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.