Overview

Dr. Chanaka Wickramasinghe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Wickramasinghe works at Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.