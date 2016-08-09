Dr. Chance Finley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chance Finley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chance Finley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abilene, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Finley works at
Locations
-
1
Abilene Advanced Dentistry4321 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 261-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finley?
Excellent Dentist, pain free, great staff. Best Dentist in the Big Country. I have recommended several of my friends and they agree. "Question Where have this Dentist BEEN?"
About Dr. Chance Finley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1235354200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finley accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finley works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.