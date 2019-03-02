Overview of Dr. Chance Kaplan, MD

Dr. Chance Kaplan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Chance T Kaplan MD FACS in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.