Offers telehealth
Dr. Chancellor Donald, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Tulane Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Donald's Office Locations
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, genuine interest in patients health and caring personality.
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Donald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
