Overview of Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD

Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Rohatgi works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.