Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohatgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD
Overview of Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD
Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Rohatgi works at
Dr. Rohatgi's Office Locations
-
1
Coordinated Health3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
2
Easton Hospital3101 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 252-1999
-
3
Chand Rohatgi MD PC3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 103, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 250-4000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohatgi?
Both my spouse and I have had surgery and Dr Rohatgi was our physician. My wife had reconstructive surgery which went very well. I myself had minor surgery for my umbilical hernia. Both of us were very pleased with our results and experienced minor discomfort from the procedures. Dr Rohatgi is exceptionally personable, patient, and very circumspect. His questions and analysis were spot on. If you need general surgery, I very highly recommend you visit Dr. Rohatgi.
About Dr. Chand Rohatgi, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1457438178
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohatgi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohatgi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohatgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohatgi works at
Dr. Rohatgi has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohatgi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rohatgi speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohatgi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohatgi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohatgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohatgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.