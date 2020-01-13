See All Ophthalmologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (62)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD

Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Griessel works at Triad Ophthalmology in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Griessel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Triad Ophthalmology
    150 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medico
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • QualChoice
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Griessel?

    Jan 13, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Griessel since she came to Winston-Salem. She has great patient skills and is available when i need to see her. Her medicial training has been some of the best in the nation. I have confidence and complete trust in her. She is the BEST!
    Jim Wilhelm — Jan 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Griessel to family and friends

    Dr. Griessel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Griessel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD.

    About Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306856703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griessel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griessel works at Triad Ophthalmology in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Griessel’s profile.

    Dr. Griessel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Griessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griessel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.