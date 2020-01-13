Dr. Griessel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD
Overview of Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD
Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Griessel works at
Dr. Griessel's Office Locations
Triad Ophthalmology150 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- QualChoice
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Griessel since she came to Winston-Salem. She has great patient skills and is available when i need to see her. Her medicial training has been some of the best in the nation. I have confidence and complete trust in her. She is the BEST!
About Dr. Chanda Griessel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1306856703
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Houston / University Park
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griessel works at
Dr. Griessel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Griessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.