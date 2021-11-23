Dr. Chandan Chadha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandan Chadha, DDS
Dr. Chandan Chadha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Allentown, PA.
Aspen Dental750 N Krocks Rd, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (844) 230-6396
Aspen Dental - Allentown, PA (Airport)1856 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA 18109 Directions (844) 229-7207Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
I had to have teeth extracted and Dr. Chadha was excellent! I can’t say enough about him and his crew. Thank you!
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha speaks Hindi.
642 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
