Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD

Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Krishna works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083863732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishna works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Krishna’s profile.

    Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Krishna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

