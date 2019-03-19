Overview of Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD

Dr. Chandan Krishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Krishna works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.