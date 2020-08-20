Dr. Chandan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandan Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandan Reddy, MD
Dr. Chandan Reddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Park1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A-280, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd # 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reddy is awesome. He communicates clearly and really listens to understand which is a rarity among doctors in my experience. I would not want another neuro surgeon caring for me.
About Dr. Chandan Reddy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Harvard University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.