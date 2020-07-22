Dr. Chandana Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandana Chatterjee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chandana Chatterjee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH.
Dr. Chatterjee works at
Kenneth M. Klebanow M.d. & Associates P.A.8821 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 964-1056
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Chatterjee has taken care of my Childrens medical needs since 1994. I couldn’t have asked for a better pediatrician. She is professional, personable, knowledgeable, and excellent with the children. Her office is welcoming and friendly.
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
- Pediatrics
Dr. Chatterjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatterjee works at
Dr. Chatterjee speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.
