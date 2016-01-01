Dr. Chandana Halaharvi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halaharvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandana Halaharvi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Spring Branch Podiatry9055 Katy Fwy Ste 460, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-1010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1861855215
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Halaharvi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halaharvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
