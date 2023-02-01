See All Hematologists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD

Hematology
4.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD

Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Kakani works at Texas Oncology in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flower Mound
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 537-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology-Lewisville
    500 W Main St Ste 350, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 459-1300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Excellent dr
    Randall mack — Feb 01, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD
    About Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakani has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

