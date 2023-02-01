Overview of Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD

Dr. Chandana Kakani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Kakani works at Texas Oncology in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.