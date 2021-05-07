Overview

Dr. Chandana Konduru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Konduru works at Ronald S Kline MD in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.