Overview of Dr. Chandana Vavilala, MD

Dr. Chandana Vavilala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They completed their residency with Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent



Dr. Vavilala works at Saint Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.