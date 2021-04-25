Dr. Chandar Bhimani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhimani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandar Bhimani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg C, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-1900
Emory at Decatur Hematology & Oncology2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7040
Ppg Rockdale Hematology Oncology1412 Milstead Ave NE Ste 300, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 918-2320
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr, is the best because he takes the time to answer all questions and explain in details for you to understand ...HE IS THE BEST
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Dr. Bhimani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhimani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhimani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhimani has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhimani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhimani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhimani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhimani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhimani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.