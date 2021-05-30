Dr. Chandar Singaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandar Singaram, MD
Dr. Chandar Singaram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.
Hurley Cardiovascular PC1905 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 310-2000
- Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
This man has a heart of gold. Over the years I have dealt with terrible doctors and dealt with amazing doctors and doctor Singaram is definitely one of the amazing ones. The first day I met him he actually listened! He wanted to know who I was as a person not just my illness. The fact that I don’t feel like just a number or annoyance that he actually wanted to know about my family and I and is willing to think outside the box and if one thing doesn’t work look for another is so refreshing.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
