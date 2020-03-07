Overview of Dr. Chander Arora, MD

Dr. Chander Arora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Midwest Internal Medicine Associates LLC in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.