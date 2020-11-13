Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chander Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Chander Gupta, MD
Dr. Chander Gupta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Pediatric Clinic4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 202, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 486-7004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is an amazing woman she is a great Dr. I have been with her for years I have four children and my oldest is 14. Always working to prevent and save. I will always recommend her to others .
About Dr. Chander Gupta, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972695898
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.