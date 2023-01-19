Dr. Chander Samy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chander Samy, MD
Dr. Chander Samy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Samy's Office Locations
-
1
Ocala Eye Heath Brook Office4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 622-5183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very fortunate to be able to consult with Dr. Samy. He helps me to understand my condition in a clear and concise way and is reassuring.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518959386
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye Ear Infirmary Harvard Med School
- Mass Eye And Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale School of Medicine
- Washington University
