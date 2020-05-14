Overview of Dr. Chanderdeep Singh, MD

Dr. Chanderdeep Singh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.