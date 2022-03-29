Dr. Chandhini Ramaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandhini Ramaiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Chandhini Ramaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ramaiah works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Great Neck560 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramaiah?
She is not cold like many people are writing. She is just serious about her job and looks out for her patients well being. She convince me to go for my colonoscopy after putting it off for years. She answers emails and questions as needed but is busy like many other doctors. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Chandhini Ramaiah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427074590
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Program
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramaiah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaiah works at
Dr. Ramaiah has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramaiah speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.