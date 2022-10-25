Overview

Dr. Chandhiran Rangaswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shepherdsville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Rangaswamy works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Shepherdsville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.