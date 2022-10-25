Dr. Chandhiran Rangaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandhiran Rangaswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandhiran Rangaswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shepherdsville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.
Locations
Medifem Health Psc1905 W Hebron Ln Ste 201, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 581-1951
- 2 914 N Dixie Ave Ste 305, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 581-1951
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 581-1951
Louisville Heart Specialists201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 1101, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 581-1951
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and he takes time to listen to my concerns and he doesn't leave you alone and waiting like other doctors. Always nice and pleasant and great you with a smile.
About Dr. Chandhiran Rangaswamy, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942382965
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
