Dr. Chandini Sharma, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chandini Sharma, MD

Dr. Chandini Sharma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at GERIATRIC CENTER OF TULSA in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geriatric Center of Tulsa
    2025 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 561-6642
  2. 2
    Covenant Living At Inverness
    3800 W 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 561-6642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Dysphagia
Osteoporosis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rosacea
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2020
    Excellent Doctor and very, very great to work with and thorough and also has a gift of mercy, love, great mind and very capable Physician !!
    Mac & Sally Borgna — Feb 03, 2020
    About Dr. Chandini Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568550051
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy Of Connecticut
    Residency
    • University Of Ct School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
