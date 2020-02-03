Overview of Dr. Chandini Sharma, MD

Dr. Chandini Sharma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at GERIATRIC CENTER OF TULSA in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.