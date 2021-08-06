Dr. Chandler Dora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandler Dora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chandler Dora, MD
Dr. Chandler Dora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Dora works at
Dr. Dora's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
After a horribly failed Ureteroscopy procedure in Savannah for a large kidney stone that has been giving me problems for over two years, I was recommended to Dr. Dora. What a blessing! I met with Dr. Dora virtually and went to Jacksonville for testing. After reviewing my tests results and previous medical records Dr. Dora scheduled me for a percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). The procedure was just as Dr. Dora described without any complications at all. My recovery has been amazing. I would highly recommend Dr. Dora for stone treatment where other Urologists have failed. I am grateful for the level of care he provided.
About Dr. Chandler Dora, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dora accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dora has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dora speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.