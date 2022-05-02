See All Hematologists in Louisville, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Chandler Park, MD

Hematology
4.9 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chandler Park, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with IU Health University Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Park works at University of Louisville in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Louisville School of Medicine
    323 E CHESTNUT ST, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 209-8922
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Brown Cancer Center
    529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (436) 950-2562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health University Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bleeding Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Vitamin B Deficiency
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Screening Colonoscopy
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abdominal Paracentesis
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colposcopy
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Disorder Treatment
Hemophilia A
Infusion Therapy
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Laryngeal Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Maternal Anemia
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Mycosis Fungoides
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Penile Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Plasmapheresis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Biopsy
Small Intestine Cancer
Stem Cell Transplant
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombosis
Thymomas
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Ultrasound
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
Vaginal Cancer
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2022
    He answers my questions honestly and In a straight-forward manner and with data and experience to back up his recommendations. Amazing doctor with a great reputation in Kentucky
    — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Chandler Park, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

