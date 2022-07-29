Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chellappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD
Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Chellappan works at
Dr. Chellappan's Office Locations
-
1
Miracle Ob/Gyn11803 South Fwy Ste 208, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chellappan?
The staff that checked us in was very kind and welcoming. The doctor was very caring and truly happy and excited for what we are going to be going through with having a baby. We feel we are in great care.
About Dr. Chandra Chellappan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447588827
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chellappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chellappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chellappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chellappan works at
Dr. Chellappan speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Chellappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chellappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chellappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chellappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.