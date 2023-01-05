Dr. Chandra Shekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandra Shekar, MD
Dr. Chandra Shekar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkwood, MO. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
C.Shekar,M.D.11040 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Directions (314) 822-4002
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Dr. Shekar always takes the time to talk during my visits. He is very observant, and a good listener. I feel that he really cares about me, and always has good advice. He is proactive with my health care. I treasure Dr. Shekar and he's friendship. The staff is always very friendly and and create a positive atmosphere. They take care of me and my son like family. I am grateful for Dr. Shekar's dedication and service. He also has a lovely wife who assists him. Together they are a very knowledgable and professional team.
- Family Medicine
- English, Bengali
- Capitol Hill Hospital, Residency In General Practice
- Capitol Hill Hosp
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Dr. Shekar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shekar speaks Bengali.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.