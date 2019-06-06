Overview

Dr. Chandra Shekar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences|Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of Central Alabama.



Dr. Shekar works at Pro Med PC in Greenville, AL with other offices in Kirkwood, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.