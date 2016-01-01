Dr. Spring-Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra Spring-Robinson, DO
Overview of Dr. Chandra Spring-Robinson, DO
Dr. Chandra Spring-Robinson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Spring-Robinson works at
Dr. Spring-Robinson's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 770, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 677-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chandra Spring-Robinson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Spring-Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spring-Robinson works at
Dr. Spring-Robinson has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spring-Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spring-Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spring-Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spring-Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spring-Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.