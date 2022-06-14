Dr. Chandrahas Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrahas Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandrahas Agarwal, MD
Dr. Chandrahas Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gajra Raja Med Coll-Vikram, Gwalior and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Chandrahas Agarwal MD8287 White Oak Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 476-0808Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first visit with Dr. Agarwal yesterday. I was very pleased with everything from his staff, and his lovely office, but mostly his attention and care. He explained everything clearly and took time explaining my choices.
About Dr. Chandrahas Agarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- McKeesport Hosp
- Gajra Raja Med Coll-Vikram, Gwalior
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
