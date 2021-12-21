Overview of Dr. Chandrakant Mehta, MD

Dr. Chandrakant Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Mehta works at Southland Arthritis and Ostprs in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.