Overview of Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD

Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Amaram works at Trident Orthopedic Specialists in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.