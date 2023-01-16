Dr. Chandranath Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chandranath Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 280-7587Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Citrus Cardiology1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 914, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 496-9754
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Altura Benefits
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Das treated my husband for heart disease for several years. He is absolutely one of the best Drs around. So compassionate, thank you Dr Das and staff!
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366490823
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York|SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- Kings Co Hosp-Suny Downstate|Veterans Administration Medical Center
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Rajendra Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Das speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
