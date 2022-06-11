Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandra Sen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chandra Sen, MD
Dr. Chandra Sen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sen works at
Dr. Sen's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Neurosurgery Associates530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5333
-
2
Nyu Langone Health - Spine Center550 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6514
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sen?
He and his medical team performed a very complex surgery of almost 10 hours on may 26/2022 for my condition of Chordoma in the cervical Spine. The surgery was a success,He saved my life, He is the best neurosurgeon I could have had, this medical condition is not easy and rare, but when you get to him and he explains everything, you feel peace and confidence that everything will be fine. HE IS A HUMAN BEING BEFORE THAT DOCTOR AND HE SHOWS THE PATIENT EMPATHY. He is million times recommended. HE’S THE BEST, very grateful to him.
About Dr. Chandra Sen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366458499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sen works at
Dr. Sen has seen patients for Meningiomas and Reconstruction for Craniosynos, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.